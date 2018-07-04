Baku metro still not operating due to power blackout

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Baku’s metro is still not operating due to an electricity blackout that hit Azerbaijan overnight July 3, Turan reports.

Due to power blackout thousands of passengers, who were in the subway that moment, had to walk several kilometers via tunnels in order to get out of the metro.

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, as well as several other regions of the country suffered an electricity blackout after an explosion occurred at the Mingachevir Hydro Power Plant (HPP).

Later the Azerbaijani energy ministry released a statement, noting that the demand for electricity has risen dramatically due to high temperatures causing disclosures in the operation of the electrical equipment.

Hours later the electricity supply of some towns, as well as some parts of Baku has been restored.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan