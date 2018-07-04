Passenger flow increases by 10.3% in Armenia’s airports

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports comprised 1 million 206 thousand 952 people in January-June 2018 which is an increase of 10.3% compared to the figure of January-June 2017, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

In June 2018 the passenger flow in the two airports comprised 251.476 people, surpassing the figure of June 2017 by 14.8%.

The passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 234 738 people in June 2018, which is an increase of 11.1% compared to June 2017.

6.8% increase in passenger flow has been registered in the Zvartnots airport in January-June 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The cargo transportation in January-June 2018 amounted to 7980 tons of goods.

In June 2018 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport comprised 16.738 people.

In January-June 2018 the passenger flow in the Shirak airport comprised 76.088 people.

Flights-landings in both airports recorded an increase of 11.3% in January-June 2018 compared to January-June 2017.

