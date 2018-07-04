Ex-defense minister Ohanyan questioned over 2008 March 1 case as witness: Former President Kocharyan also invited for questioning as witness

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan has been questioned at the Special Investigative Service over the 2008 March 1 events as a witness, chief of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters before the Cabinet session, reports Armenpress.

“Seyran Ohanyan has been questioned as a witness. At the moment I don’t want to disclose the secret of the preliminary investigation and talk about our future actions. The data will be released with the volume that will not harm the investigation”, he said.

Commenting on the case of former defense minister Mikayel Harutyunyan who is wanted by Armenian authorities on charges of breaching constitutional order during the 2008 March 1 events, Sasun Khachatryan confirmed that he is not in the country.

He also confirmed that second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has also been invited for questioning as a witness.

“All persons, who can provide any information over the March 1 events, will be invited for questioning. There is no constraint regarding their names or positions”, Khachatryan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan