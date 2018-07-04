Ex-defense minister Mikayel Harutyunyan left Armenia when there were no criminal proceedings against him, says NSS chief

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Security Service is fully aware of the whole situation, NSS chief Artur Vanetsyan told reporters in the government, reports Armenpress.

He commented on the arrest of director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan. Vanetsyan said they conduct investigation to find out whether Vardanyan has returned the money taken from the Fund or not. “We know exactly that he has taken nearly 130 million drams from the Fund and played in casinos. We will inform about the investigation results when it is completed”, he said.

He denied the media reports according to which Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan’s home has been searched.

Commenting on the case of former defense minister Mikayel Harutyunyan who is wanted by Armenian authorities on charges of breaching constitutional order during the 2008 March 1 events, the NSS chief said Harutyunyan left Armenia when there were no criminal proceedings launched against him.