‘There was no problem in my presence’: Emergency situations minister on Olympavan sports complex incident

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of emergency situations, secretary general of the Armenian National Olympic Committee Hrachya Rostomyan confirms that he has been questioned over the incident that occurred in Olympavan sports complex on July 2, reports Armenpress.

The minister denied the rumors according to which an incident occurred in the sports complex in his presence. “There was no problem in my presence”, he told reporters in the government.

Earlier the ministry of emergency situations said on July 2 minister Rostomyan participated in the session of the Olympic Committee in the sports complex and left the building when the session was over.

The Police earlier informed that on July 2 an incident occurred at the Olympavan sports complex: the citizen injured in the incident reported that he was hit by MP Gagik Tsarukyan, President of the Armenian National Olympic Committee.

According to the Police information, minister of emergency situations, secretary general of the Armenian Olympic Committee Hrachya Rostomyan and vice-president of the Armenian National Olympic Committee Derenik Gabrielyan were present at the incident.

On July 2, at 21:30, the Police were notified that a 50-year-old man has been transported to hospital. Some injuries have been diagnosed.

The Police officers found out that the man received the injuries, according to preliminary data, at the administrative building of the Armenian National Olympic Committee.

The victim reported that he was hit by Gagik Tsarukyan, then by Tsarukyan’s chief bodyguard Eduard Babayan and one more person who is being identified.

Eduard Babayan has been arrested in suspicion of participating in the violence.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan