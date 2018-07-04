We highlight US role in NK conflict settlement: Armenian PM sends congratulatory letter to President Trump

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to US President Donald Trump on the country’s Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“The great ideas of the founding fathers of the US, filled with the spirit of freedom, equality and democracy, are also familiar to the Armenian people, the best evidence of which was the velvet, peaceful revolution that took place in Armenia. The new political and public realities established as a result of it enable to raise our relations to a qualitatively new level.

We are ready to do everything possible to constantly strengthen and expand the bilateral relations, for which the common value system, the rooted mutual respect and atmosphere of trust serve as a firm base.

We highly appreciate the remarkable support the United States continues providing to Armenia aimed at strengthening democracy and civil society, protecting human rights, developing economy, fighting corruption, strengthening security system, expanding the peacekeeping capacities and in a number of other fields. Today, this support is relevant for our country more than ever.

We attach great importance to the US role, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and establishment of peace and stability in our region.

I want to praise the unique role of the Armenian community of the US which with its active structures and unconditional dedication to the intensification of the Armenian-US ties, firmly unites the friendship of our countries”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





