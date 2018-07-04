LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-07-18

LONDON, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.41% to $2129.50, copper price down by 0.83% to $6590.00, lead price down by 1.44% to $2401.00, nickel price down by 2.50% to $14625.00, tin price up by 1.02% to $19760.00, zinc price down by 1.70% to $2860.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.33% to $76000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.