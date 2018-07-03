Obituary: Former governmental official, public figure Sargis Grigoryan dead at 64

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prominent public figure and economist Sargis Grigoryan, the former chief of the Prime Minister’s oversight service, has passed away aged 64 from a longtime illness. Grigoryan was also serving as president of the handball federation of Armenia.

Sargis Grigoryan was born in 1954 in Tbilisi. He studied economics at the Yerevan State University.

He held various leading positions throughout his career from 1974 to 2003, namely in the agricultural, customs, tax, communications, transportation and state revenue sectors.

Grigoryan served as head of the Prime Minister’s oversight service from 2003 to 2018.

He held the rank of First Class State Advisor of Tax Service.

Sargis Grigoryan was involved in professional handball for many years, and even played for the national team of Armenia. As a sportsman, he numerously won national championships (1974-1976), and was named best handball goalkeeper of Armenia.

He had a significant role in presenting Armenian arts in the international arena.

Grigoryan had a direct participation in the establishment of the state administration system in the early years of independence.

