3 July

Ex-defense minister Michael Harutyunyan wanted on charges of breaching constitutional order during 2008 March 1 events


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Former defense minister Michael Harutyunyan is wanted by Armenian authorities on charges of breaching constitutional order during the 2008 March 1 events.

The Special Investigative Service said that an arrest warrant has been issued for Harutyunyan based on sufficient evidence gathered during the investigation into the March 1 case.

A court has approved a motion to remand Harutyunyan in pre-trial custody.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




