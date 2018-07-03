Ex-defense minister Michael Harutyunyan wanted on charges of breaching constitutional order during 2008 March 1 events
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Former defense minister Michael Harutyunyan is wanted by Armenian authorities on charges of breaching constitutional order during the 2008 March 1 events.
The Special Investigative Service said that an arrest warrant has been issued for Harutyunyan based on sufficient evidence gathered during the investigation into the March 1 case.
A court has approved a motion to remand Harutyunyan in pre-trial custody.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
