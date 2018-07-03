PM Pashinyan hopeful of inclusive Diaspora support in post-revolution period

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with Zareh Sinanyan, Mayor of the US city of Glendale, the city home to a large Armenian community.

“Our countrymen from Los Angeles and Glendale provided great support during the political processes which took place in Armenia. We hope that in the post-revolutionary period this support will be inclusive with its content,” the Prime Minister said, expressing hope that the ties between Yerevan and Glendale will be strengthened even more.

In turn, Zareh Sinanyan noted that a great excitement exists among the Armenian community of Glendale over the revolution which took place in Armenia, relating to the new situation, presence of a legitimate government and other circumstances.

“Our ethnic Armenian residents are looking forward to substantive developments. I am convinced that there are many directions of cooperation, we must find the most effective options and be able to provide the best results,” the Glendale Mayor said.

The sides attached importance to implementing programs which will ensure repatriation and preservation of Armenian identity in the Diaspora.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan