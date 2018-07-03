Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli president

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan (stationed in Yerevan) has presented his credentials to Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin, the ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS.

The ceremony was followed by the Ambassador’s one-on-one meeting with the Israeli president.

The president congratulated the Armenian Ambassador on his appointment and wished good luck in his diplomatic mission, noting that the Ambassador’s previous experience will be useful for the development of relations between the two countries in the most various fields.

The Ambassador thanked the Israeli president for the warm reception and assured that he will spare no effort to make his contributions for the further development of the Armenian-Israeli relations.

The sides stressed the existing potential for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting the Armenian Ambassador presented to the Israeli president the Armenian foreign policy priorities, Armenia’s stances over international and regional issues and the processes of transitioning into a parliamentary system of administration.

The sides also touched upon the Armenian community of Israel and prospects of developing bilateral economic and sectoral cooperation.

