United States hails Armenia as “good friend and partner”

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has visited the US Embassy in Yerevan on the occasion of the American Independence Day.

On behalf of the Armenian government and the people, the PM congratulated Ambassador Richard Mills and the embassy staff, and in their person the good people of the United States, wishing welfare and continuous development, the government’s press service said.

The United States Ambassador thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for the visit and the congratulations. “It is an honor for us to host you at the US Embassy on this beautiful day when we celebrate our independence. Armenia is a good friend and partner of the United States, and I look forward to our continuous cooperation in line with the spirit of our common democratic values,” the US Ambassador said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highly valued the close cooperation with the United States. “The Armenian government finds active dialogue and cooperation in all sectors of mutual interest with the United States to be important. We are ready to give new impetus to bilateral partnership through joint efforts, including with the purpose of expanding commercial ties,” the PM said, thanking the US for the continuous assistance to Armenia.

The sides comprehensively discussed the ongoing changes in Armenia in the fields of strengthening democracy, protection of human rights, combating corruption, development of the civil society and the legal system. In this context, the US Ambassador stressed that the United States is willing to closely cooperate with the Armenian government and provide necessary consultative, technical and financial assistance. The sides discussed issues related to expanding the involvement of American investments and boosting bilateral commercial ties, including realization of the existing potential.

Pashinyan and Mills also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and attached importance to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

