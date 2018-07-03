Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-07-18

YEREVAN, 3 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 july, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 482.70 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.92 drams to 562.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.63 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.54 drams to 636.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 32.69 drams to 19364.81 drams. Silver price down by 0.66 drams to 248 drams. Platinum price down by 180.48 drams to 13020.58 drams.