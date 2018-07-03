Speaker of Parliament visits United States Embassy on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has visited the US Embassy in Yerevan on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United States.

The Speaker congratulated Ambassador Richard Mills, the embassy staff and the good people of the United States on the 242nd Independence Day.

Speaker Babloyan attached importance to Armenian-American friendship and close cooperation in a conversation with the US Ambassador.

“It is an honor to host you here today on behalf of the American people, and tonight we will celebrate Independence Day together with the Armenian people,” the US Ambassador told the Speaker.

Earlier today the Prime Minister had also visited the Embassy on this occasion.

