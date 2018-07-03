Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Former President Robert Kocharyan invited for questioning over March 1, 2008 case


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been invited for questioning over the 2008 March 1 events, a law enforcement source told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier the Special Investigative Committee had released a statement saying that former defense minister Michael Harutyunyan has been charged for premeditated unconstitutional acts. Harutyunyan is wanted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




