President Sarkissian highlights work of NPUA’s laboratories for development of high technologies field

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on July 3 visited the National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA), reports Armenpress.

The President toured the newly-opened Aerial Robotics Study-Research center where the students introduced the UAVs and their capacities.

Thereafter, the President was introduced on the activities of Tashir Cascade Holding and Schneider Electric Tashir centers for excellence.

The President got acquainted with the latest laboratory equipment in the fields of robotics, communication and telecommunications at the national engineering laboratory of Armenia.

Armen Sarkissian told reporters that there are the main directions in Armenia which can enable to build future.

“I had a chance to see what we are thinking and dreaming about Armenia in several years. Today its all preconditions exist in the territory of the Polytechnic University. There are students who receive right profession and right knowledge, there is a teaching staff who prepare students, and there are major international companies at this building. Students are engaged in serious educational process and scientific-research works. By visiting here you see that large number of young people have a desire to receive a contemporary engineering profession, that there are the main directions in Armenia which can allow to build future. Therefore, for me this was somehow a small visit to the future”, President Sarkissian said.

He said as an official and individual, who has some foreign ties in international organizations, is ready to assist the students.

“The students talked about several ideas, and my task will be to help and assist them so that they will reach their goals on time, and our country will become the one we dream about”, the President said.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan