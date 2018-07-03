Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Armenian PM visits U.S. Embassy


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the U.S. Embassy in Armenia on July 3, the Embassy said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Ambassador Mills was honored to receive Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Embassy today, a day before we mark the 242nd anniversary of U.S. independence”, the Embassy said.

The U.S. celebrates Independence Day on July 4.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




