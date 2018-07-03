Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister Davit Tonoyan on July 3 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Iranian Ambassador congratulated the defense minister on assuming office, expressing hope that the Armenian-Iranian relations will continue developing in the field of defense and security.

The officials also touched upon issues relating to the Armenian-Iranian multi-sectoral cooperation, as well as regional security and conflict settlement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




