Parliament Speaker Babloyan to depart for Québec, Canada


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan will visit Québec, Canada to participate in the 44th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, the conference of the heads of parliaments of La Francophonie and the session of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie from July 4 to 8, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation includes head of the Armenian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie Margarit Yesayan.  

A number of meetings are scheduled during the visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




