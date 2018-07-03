Armenian diplomatic representatives in Russia and Georgia take actions to solve vehicle accumulation issue at Upper Lars checkpoint – MFA

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Russian side told Armenia’s ministry of foreign affairs that the Upper Lars border checkpoint is open and operates normally, but the accumulations at both sides are linked with the hottest time of tourism season, Anna Naghdalyan, representative of the press service of the Armenian foreign ministry, told Armenpress.

“The Armenian Consul General in Rostov-on-Don is in constant contact with the respective local authorities, and actions are being taken to quickly solve the problem. We will report on this after receiving additional information”, she said.

As for the accumulations of trucks loaded with agricultural goods, they are linked with the installation of new online registration system by the Georgian side. “Our Embassy in Georgia is in contact with the Georgian authorities in order to quickly solve the problem, taking into account the fact that the talk is about the transportation of agricultural products”, she said.

Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies is holding talks with the Russian and Georgian partners in connection with the accumulation of Armenian trucks at the Lars border checkpoint, the ministry spokesperson Anahit Arakelyan told Armenpress.

She said the problem is linked with the system installed at the Georgian checkpoint which supposes ticket booking. “Talks are underway to simplify the procedure”, she said.

According to some media reports nearly 1500 Armenian trucks loaded with agricultural products were stuck in traffic jam at the Lars checkpoint.

One of the drivers of the truck released a video on internet stating that most of the drivers are at the checkpoint for already 7 days.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan