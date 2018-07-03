Olympavan sports complex incident victim reports he was hit by MP Tsarukyan: Emergency situations minister also present at incident

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia inform that on July 2 an incident occurred at the Olympavan sports complex: the citizen injured in the incident reported that he was hit by MP Gagik Tsarukyan, President of the Armenian National Olympic Committee, the Police told Armenpress.

According to the Police information, minister of emergency situations, secretary general of the Armenian Olympic Committee Hrachya Rostomyan and vice-president of the Armenian National Olympic Committee Derenik Gabrielyan were present at the incident.

On July 2, at 21:30, the Police were notified that a 50-year-old man has been transported to hospital. Some injuries have been diagnosed.

The Police officers found out that the man received the injuries, according to preliminary data, at the administrative building of the Armenian National Olympic Committee.

The victim reported that he was hit by Gagik Tsarukyan, then by Tsarukyan’s chief bodyguard Eduard Babayan and one more person who is being identified.

The victim said his son, who is a citizen of Russia, is a boxer, a world champion. Gagik Tsarukyan promised awards for the victories, but after receiving Armenia’s citizenship his son is wanted with charges of avoiding military service.

The Police launched large-scale operations to find Eduard Babayan, as a result of which, Babayan came to the Police department hours later after the incident. He has been arrested as a suspect.