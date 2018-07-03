Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

PM appoints deputy governors of Tavush province


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing Karen Khudaverdyan and Vardan Alexanyan deputy governors of Tavush province, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s respective decisions are posted in e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




