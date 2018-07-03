PM appoints deputy governors of Tavush province
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing Karen Khudaverdyan and Vardan Alexanyan deputy governors of Tavush province, reports Armenpress.
The PM’s respective decisions are posted in e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
