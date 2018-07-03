Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to London


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to London, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia has been amazing. Now back in London, full focus on the new season”, Mkhitaryan said on Instagram.

