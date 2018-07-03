Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Search being conducted at Spayka LLC


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. On July 3, based on the decision of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, a joint search is being carried out at the Spayka LLC by the officers of some departments of the State Revenue Committee and the Police, the State Revenue Committee told Armenpress.

Additional information will be provided.  

