HayPost of Armenia partners with Unistream to provide inbound and outbound remittance services

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. HayPost, the national postal operator of the Republic of Armenia, and Unistream Commercial Bank JSC, have announced a partnership to provide inbound and outbound money transfer services throughout Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The new agreement will allow HayPost customers to receive Unistream remittances in euro (EUR), US dollars (USD), Armenian drams and rubles at any of HayPost’s 880 post offices in Armenia. In addition to providing a secure and economical service, Unistream’s rapid transfer system enables HayPost customers to receive transfers from family and friends abroad within minutes. HayPost customers can also send money through Unistream’s network which spans more than 30 countries.

HayPost CJSC is the national postal operator of the Republic of Armenia which provides postal, financial and retail services. HayPost currently operates through more than 880 of its postal offices across Armenia, from urban to the most remote rural regions.

