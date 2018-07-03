Minister Hakobyan expresses hope to further strengthen Armenian-Russian multi-year economic relations

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan received the delegation of the Russian Embassy in Armenia led by Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the bilateral cooperation directions.

The minister expressed hope that the Armenian-Russian multi-year economic relations will further strengthen thanks to the effective mutual partnership.

As a good example of boosting foreign trade turnover, the minister emphasized the multimodal cargo transportations by ferry and railway organized by the South Caucasus Railway since last year.

The Armenian minister said since the launch of this process the volumes of cargo transportations by this way have significantly increased.

Other issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan