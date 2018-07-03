Ethnic Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu denies media reports on becoming minister in Turkey

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. World-renowned ethnic Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu denied the Turkish media reports according to which he has received a proposal to take a position of a minister in Turkey, Acemoglu told Cumhuriyet, reports Armenpress.

In response to the claims according to which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to appoint Acemoglu minister of economy, the economist said he hasn’t received such an offer. “No one has contacted me. I think these are just gossips”, he said.

Talking about Turkey’s economy, the economist said it faces structural problems. He said over the past 10 years no increase of productivity has taken place in the country’s economy, no growth of investments has been recorded except from technological developments or the real estate sector. “There is a risk of drastic decline in the Turkish economy”, Daron Acemoglu said.

Earlier on June 30 some Turkish media outlets reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to include Daron Acemoglu in the new cabinet.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan