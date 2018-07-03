Narine Margaryan appointed acting director of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation has kicked off on July 3, reports Armenpress.

During the session 11 members of the Board of Trustees unanimously elected Raymond Gevorgyan chairman of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation.

Vladimir Vardanyan was appointed secretary of the Board of Trustees.

Hranush Kharatyan, a member of the Board of Trustees, said the staff of the Board of Trustees has already been approved according to the decree of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During the session a competition was announced for electing director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. Deputy minister of education and science Hovhannes Hovhannisyan proposed to transfer the duties of the acting director to scientific secretary of the Institute Narine Margaryan. The proposal was accepted unanimously by the members of the Board.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan