Armenia may receive assistance by Millennium Challenge Corporation

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. New Armenia deserves the US broadest support, Congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian-Speier told Voice of America, reports Armenpress.

She said the Congress members and executive authorities are holding discussions on providing major assistance to Armenia by the US government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation.

“It’s a difficult process, getting the ratification of that major support will not be easy, but I am full of cautious optimism”, she said.

In case of the approval of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, assistance worth more than 100 million USD can be provided to Armenia.

The Congresswoman said new Armenia is the source of her optimism.

“At the beginning, I was concerned that these events will push Armenia back, that bloodshed will happen. Then I saw what is happening in fact, and it was just a miracle: no stone was thrown, no shots were fired. That revolution was just like a celebration”, she said.

The Congresswoman said the United States is interested in Armenia’s prosperity. She stated that the US can assist Armenia to independently ensure its own energy needs, create new jobs by using the latest technologies.

Jackie Kanchelian-Speier is going to bring a group of US Congressmen to Armenia in coming months to introduce them on Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“It is going to be a very important visit. I want to show our support to the Armenian citizens, the new government and the new Prime Minister”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan