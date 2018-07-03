Agreement on air transport services between Armenia and Qatar enters into force

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Toumanian and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Armenia Ali ben Hamad al-Sulaiti (residence in Tehran) exchanged the instruments of ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the State of Qatar on Air Transport Services. Thus, the Agreement entered into force, Armenia’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Protocol has been signed on the exchange of instruments of ratification.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan