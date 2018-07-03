LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-07-18
LONDON, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.23% to $2160.00, copper price down by 0.03% to $6645.00, lead price up by 0.91% to $2436.00, nickel price up by 1.42% to $15000.00, tin price down by 0.51% to $19560.00, zinc price up by 0.38% to $2910.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 3.60% to $75000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
