Azerbaijan suffers electricity blackout after explosion at HPP
YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, as well as several other regions of the country suffered an electricity blackout after an explosion occurred at the Mingachevir Hydro Power Plant (HPP), the Azerbaijani media report.
Later the Azerbaijani energy ministry released a statement, noting that the demand for electricity has risen dramatically due to high temperatures causing disclosures in the operation of the electrical equipment.
Hours later the electricity supply of some towns, as well as some parts of Baku has been restored.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:25 Armenia may receive assistance by Millennium Challenge Corporation
- 10:00 Trump sends letters to NATO allies demanding to increase defense spending
- 09:53 Agreement with EU to create favorable environment for development of Armenia-Poland ties – Ambassador Ghazaryan
- 09:39 Agreement on air transport services between Armenia and Qatar enters into force
- 09:35 European Stocks - 02-07-18
- 09:34 US stocks up - 02-07-18
- 09:31 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-07-18
- 09:28 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 02-07-18
- 09:25 Oil Prices Up - 02-07-18
- 09:24 Azerbaijan suffers electricity blackout after explosion at HPP
- 07.02-21:00 Obituary: Prominent singer Nadezhda Sargsyan dead at 63
- 07.02-20:02 Russia car crash kills four Armenian family members, including 1-year old
- 07.02-19:54 PM holds meeting with families of non-combat military casualties
- 07.02-18:57 Armenia to acquire new weapons
- 07.02-18:40 Artsakh’s president appoints new minister for culture, youth affairs and tourism
- 07.02-18:37 Foreign ministry spox dismisses allegation over Armenian Ambassador’s involvement in illegal real estate acquisition assistance for former officials
- 07.02-17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-07-18
- 07.02-17:48 Asian Stocks - 02-07-18
- 07.02-17:43 Artsakh’s ex State Minister appointed Special Presidential Envoy, advisor
- 07.02-17:36 Military hasn’t directly transferred anything to retired general Manvel Grigoryan, says Army chief on suspected embezzlement of supplies
- 07.02-17:01 New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to host first major exhibition on Armenia
- 07.02-16:58 Failing to notify sides on upcoming military drills is another proof of Azerbaijan’s irresponsibleness, says Armenian foreign ministry spox
- 07.02-16:55 HayPost honors Prosecutor’s Office centennial with special stamp
- 07.02-16:51 Russian senior lawmaker slams Duma MP for “incompetent” statements on Artsakh
- 07.02-16:36 Yerevan hosts CIS anti-corruption interstate council’s sitting
- 07.02-16:32 Turkish-Armenian artist Julia Mutlu’s Memories from Akhtamar photo exhibition held in Sofia, Bulgaria
- 07.02-16:05 Nothing to worry about, Armenian army chief says on Nakhijevan developments
- 07.02-15:01 US Congress delegation hopes Trump-Putin summit will be successful
- 07.02-14:33 New servicemen enlisted to military service as 2018 summer conscription kicks off
- 07.02-14:31 Russian Ambassador to Armenia vows to make all efforts to strengthen bilateral relations
- 07.02-13:31 Lydian Armenia workers protest outside government, demand to open road to Amulsar mine
- 07.02-13:05 Hrazdan city council members unanimously vote in favor of mayor’s resignation
- 07.02-12:59 ‘I don’t think Armenian Armed Forces need support’ – MFA spox on viewpoint of deployment of CSTO military units
- 07.02-12:42 MFA spokesman Balayan says doesn’t expect progress in Armenian-Turkish relations
- 07.02-12:40 July 2 – World Sports Journalists Day
13:40, 06.30.2018
Viewed 2363 times We are ready for defense and counterattack in the air and on land, says Armenia’s PM
18:04, 06.26.2018
Viewed 2072 times Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister arrives in Armenia
16:37, 06.30.2018
Viewed 1975 times Turkey’s Erdogan plans to involve world-renowned ethnic Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu in new Cabinet – media
21:30, 06.28.2018
Viewed 1839 times Bundestag President salutes peaceful nature of political changes in Armenia
11:44, 06.30.2018
Viewed 1634 times Statue of first Armenian Ambassador to U.S. unveiled in Washington D.C.