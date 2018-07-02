Obituary: Prominent singer Nadezhda Sargsyan dead at 63

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prominent Armenian singer Nadezhda Sargsyan has passed away at the age of 63 after battling cancer in Yerevan’s Nairi Medical Center.

Anatoly Gnuni, director of the medical center, confirmed the news to ARMENPRESS.

Sargsyan was awarded the title of Honorary Culture Artist of Armenia in 2010.

Her career began in the 70s when she sang for the Serpantin vocal-instrumental ensemble and later the state variety art orchestra.

From 1988-1992, Sargsyan led the “Armenians” ensemble and cultural center as the artistic director.

She was the director of the Eni Bi production studio since 1992, and the director of the Yerevan culture college since 2003.

Nadezhda Sargsyan was even a lawmaker, serving from 1995 to 1999. As an MP, she was a member of the fiscal, budgetary and economic affairs committee.

Since 2007, she was actively involved in producing numerous TV projects for the Public Television.

From 2008-2009 she was the national producer for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and New Wave international song competition.

Sargsyan was included in the Religion, Diaspora and International Integration committee of the Public Council of Armenia.

As a singer, she toured in 40 countries around the world.

Nadezhda Sargsyan is survived by her daughter, Emmi, also a singer, and two granddaughters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan