Russia car crash kills four Armenian family members, including 1-year old

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Four Armenian citizens have been killed and another heavily injuries in a traffic accident which took place on a Russian highway on July 2.

Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations representative in Russia reported that the crash took place on the Tolstoy – Dankov road in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast.

The driver, Davit Iskandaryan, 37, passengers Liana Sargsyan, 35, Alisa Iskandaryan, 12 and Anna Iskandaryan, 1, were killed instantly. Another passenger, Arevik Iskandaryan, 8, has been hospitalized.

Although no other details were available at the moment, the surname of the victims indicates that they were related. The vehicles involved were a Volkswagen Passat and a Hyundai Sonata. The Armenian nationals were traveling in the VW.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan