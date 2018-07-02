Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

Armenia to acquire new weapons


YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian armed forces are planning to acquire new weapoms, chief of the general staff Major General Artak Davtyan told reporters today.

“We have already received one part of the weapons, the other part is in process. If needed information about all new weapons will be provided to the public,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




