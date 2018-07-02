Foreign ministry spox dismisses allegation over Armenian Ambassador’s involvement in illegal real estate acquisition assistance for former officials

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan has advised not to take seriously information provided by individuals who present the desirable as the reality.

Balayan made the comment in response to a question from ARMENPRESS that “media reports have alleged that the Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic has illegally assisted former officials to acquire real estate in the country. To what extent is this information accurate”?

“I’ve had the chance to touch upon a similar question during these briefings. Once again I request you not to treat seriously the information written or rendered by the individual having a reputation of a Great Combinator [con man],” he said.

As a proof of frivolousness, Balayan recalled an article in a news website where the same author mentions and takes credit for the life imprisonment of Ramil Safarov. “Whoever had anything to do with Safarov’s trial can brilliantly present the results of this man’s conduct of presenting the desirable as reality,” Balayan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan