Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-07-18

YEREVAN, 2 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 482.49 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 561.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.64 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 634.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 7.00 drams to 19397.5 drams. Silver price down by 1.12 drams to 248.66 drams. Platinum price down by 8.67 drams to 13201.06 drams.