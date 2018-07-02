Artsakh’s ex State Minister appointed Special Presidential Envoy, advisor

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed Arayik Harutyunyan to serve as his advisor and Special Presidential Envoy, Sahakyan’s office said.

Arayik Harutyunyan is the former State Minister of Artsakh who stepped down earlier in June. He was the country’s Prime Minister from 2007 to 2017.

