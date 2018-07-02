Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

Artsakh’s ex State Minister appointed Special Presidential Envoy, advisor


YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed Arayik Harutyunyan to serve as his advisor and Special  Presidential Envoy, Sahakyan’s office said.

Arayik Harutyunyan is the former State Minister of Artsakh who stepped down earlier in June. He was the country’s Prime Minister from 2007 to 2017.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration