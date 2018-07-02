Military hasn’t directly transferred anything to retired general Manvel Grigoryan, says Army chief on suspected embezzlement of supplies

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The military hasn’t transferred anything directly to MP Manvel Grigoryan, chief of the general staff Major General Artak Davtyan told reporters today.

MP Manvel Grigoryan, the retired general who served as head of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, a non-governmental paramilitary organization, is remanded in custody in suspicion of embezzling military supplies and donations after law enforcement agencies discovered large amounts of boxes containing aid and food designated for the military in his compound. A large amount of weapons and ammo was also discovered. The MP was stripped of immunity and placed under pre-trial arrest for two months.

Davtyan, in response to a statement that the supplies which were found in Grigoryan’s compound were legally transferred to the Yerkrapah Union – the union which ousted Grigoryan shortly after the charges were brought, said: “Transferring [it] to the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union doesn’t mean transferring it to Manvel Grigoryan. These are different things, and law enforcement agencies will answer the question as to how it appeared under the possession of an individual. The Armed Forces didn’t transfer anything directly to Manvel Grigoryan”.

He said that the procedure of transferring supplies from the military will be revised and heightened.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan