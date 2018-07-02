HayPost honors Prosecutor’s Office centennial with special stamp

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. On July 1st, 2018, “HayPost” CJSC has cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of the foundation of the RA Prosecutor’s Office”.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 330 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamp depicts the graphically illustrated building of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia. The logo of the RA Prosecutor’s Office is depicted in the upper left corner of the stamp.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia Ashot Hakobyan, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Artur Davtyan, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Haik Avagyan, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the Republic of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

Date of issue: July 01, 2018

Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 45,0 x 33,0 mm

Print run: 30 000 pcs