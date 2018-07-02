Russian senior lawmaker slams Duma MP for “incompetent” statements on Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian State Duma MP Dmitry Savelyev’s statements about Artsakh do not reflect the official Russian stance, Konstantin Zatulin - First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots told ARMENPRESS.

“Members of Parliament of Russia, just like Armenia, are quite mature and independent people and must be responsible for their statements. It is clear that formally no one had authorized Mr. Savelyev to make such statements. I have never heard anything like “giving Nagorno Karabakh and the seven regions without preconditions” from Russian official figures. Mr. Savelyev’s statements are incompetent,” Zatulin said.

He mentioned that the Russian-Azerbaijani relations must be developed, but today Moscow’s relations with Yerevan are far higher from an institutional perspective – Russia and Armenia are in the EEU, as well as in CSTO.

“I am following the rhetoric of Azerbaijan’s leadership with concern. Our relations with Azerbaijan shouldn’t be aimed against our allied commitments towards Armenia. Today, Russia has a clear stance that negotiations should continue and military operations shouldn’t re-start in no case. The ceasefire was reached through great efforts,” Zatulin said.

Savelyev had earlier told an Azerbaijani newspaper that “Armenia should surrender Nagorno Karabakh and the seven regions unconditionally to Azerbaijan”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan