Yerevan hosts CIS anti-corruption interstate council’s sitting

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The CIS anti-corruption interstate council held a sitting on July 2 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Participants included delegations from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Before the sitting began, the leaders of delegations were hosted by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The PM attached importance to uniting forces of CIS countries in combating corruption, as a global challenge. The Armenian PM wished good luck to the session.

Issues related to increasing efficiency of cooperation between CIS states in combating corruption were discussed at the sitting, as well as the ongoing work around the anti-corruption agreement of cooperation between member states.

The sitting approved the joint action plan of 2018 and adopted the cooperation agreement between the council and the coordination council of prosecutor generals of CIS.

A new leadership of the interstate council was elected as required by the charter, and Armenia’s Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan was elected chairman of the council.

