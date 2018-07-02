Turkish-Armenian artist Julia Mutlu’s Memories from Akhtamar photo exhibition held in Sofia, Bulgaria

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. A photo exhibition of Armenian national dresses (taraz) titled “Memories from Akhtamar” was opened June 28th in the Museum of Ethnography in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The exhibition was organized by the Institute of Ethnographic Research of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the AGBU’s Sofia branch, the ministry of foreign affairs said.

The exhibition features a collection of Armenian national dresses, designed by Turkish-Armenian artist Julia Mutlu, displayed by models posing near Armenian churches, monuments and other sites in Van, Turkey.

The models for the photoshoot were Turks of different ages.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Armen Sargsyan took part in the opening of the exhibition along with representatives of the Armenian community of the city and local figures.

The photos were also displayed in Plovdiv.

