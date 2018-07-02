Nothing to worry about, Armenian army chief says on Nakhijevan developments

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Nakhijevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is under control and there is nothing to worry about, chief of the general staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Major General Artak Davtyan told reporters today at the summer conscription.

“The situation is controllable, normal work is underway, there is nothing to worry about. I don’t see the need for further comments,” he said.

Earlier on July 1, the Armenian defense ministry said that Azerbaijani military attempted to carry out reinforcement engineering works of outposts in the Nakhijevan section. The attempt was met with gunfire from the Armenian side, which led to the total destruction of an Azerbaijani position. One Armenian soldier suffered minor wounds during the incident in the ensuing firefight.

A day later the defense ministry said that the situation is calm.

Speaking about the escalation of the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and Azerbaijani build-ups and the upcoming military drills of Baku, Davtyan said there is nothing new in this.

“I don’t see anything special here. We follow their drills, we are ready for any developments,” he said.

“There is nothing to worry about”.

