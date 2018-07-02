US Congress delegation hopes Trump-Putin summit will be successful

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the US Congress to Russia hopes for positive outcomes of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16, head of the US Congressional Delegation to Russia and Senator for Alabama Richard Shelby said during a meeting with Governor of St. Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenk, TASS reports.

“We realize that there is an upcoming meeting between President Putin and President Trump in Helsinki. We are all hoping that something good and classy will come out of it for our countries”, Shelby said.

Richard Shelby added that Russia and the US need to improve the relations.

“Now there are tense relations between our countries. I think for us it’s important to have better relations with Russia. It’s obvious that President Trump think so as well”. Shelby said.

