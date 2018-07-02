New servicemen enlisted to military service as 2018 summer conscription kicks off
YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The summer military conscription has kicked off July 2 in Armenia. The first conscripts will be enlisted for service today, the defense ministry said.
The conscription process is being supervised by the defense ministry, the general staff and law enforcement agencies.
“Peaceful service to the defenders of the country”, the defense ministry said in a statement.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
