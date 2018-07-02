Russian Ambassador to Armenia vows to make all efforts to strengthen bilateral relations

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on July 2 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Armenian Parliament Speaker congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and expressed hope that his activity will contribute to the further development and strengthening of the Armenian-Russian friendly ties.

Speaker Babloyan attached importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the allied and strategic relations between the two counties. Babloyan said Armenia can become a bridge between the EAEU and the EU by contributing to dialogue.

The Russian Ambassador assured that he will make all efforts to strengthen the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples and expand the allied relations.

The Ambassador highly valued Ara Babloyan’s contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

The sides highlighted the dynamic development of Armenia-Russia ties in all spheres and recorded the achievements of recent years. In this context Speaker Babloyan expressed confidence that the bilateral mutual partnership will continue developing in an atmosphere of partnership and trust.

Other issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan