Armenia to ratify association agreement with EU until May 2019

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation returned satisfied from the plenary session of the EuroNest which was held from June 25 to 29, reports Armenpress.

Armen Ashotyan, head of the Armenian delegation, said no goal put before the delegation has been left unfulfilled.

“According to the EuroNest rules of procedure, at least 3 resolutions can be adopted at each plenary session. This time there were six documents in the session agenda, 2 out of which have been proposed by the Armenian delegation, and we managed to adopt one of them. This is a very serious success at such international platform”, Armen Ashotyan said.

The resolution proposed by the Armenian delegation related to the ratification of the Armenia-EU Association Agreement.

“As little time has been left until May 2019, we proposed to accelerate the ratification process, by this once again showing that the Armenian authorities are interested in improving the relations with Europe”, Vardan Bostanjyan, member of the Armenian delegation at EuroNest, said.

The plenary session also touched upon the political corruption and money laundering. The Armenian delegation members also talked about the Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandals.

“Political corruption at international institutions harms democracy. As for the Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandal, we were not just wanting to simply record the fact, but to be consistent that the consequences are eliminated”, Armen Ashotyan said.

During that five days the Armenian delegation members met with top officials of different delegations who expressed readiness to assist in promoting democracy in Armenia.

