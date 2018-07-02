‘I don’t think Armenian Armed Forces need support’ – MFA spox on viewpoint of deployment of CSTO military units

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ambassadors and diplomats operatively reported about the Azerbaijani actions on the Armenian border to the partner structures, Tigran Balayan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

He noted that the ongoing developments not only at the Armenian border, but also in the Artsakh line of contact directly threaten Armenia’s security. “Our ambassadors and diplomats understand quite well that the border between their offices and the line of contact is very little, we are the bearers of all this. We should present and continue presenting this to our foreign partners, who have been actively informed regardless of whether it is a working day or not”, Tigran Balayan said.

Commenting on the viewpoint on deploying CSTO military units on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border so that the latter, as a partner structure, will feel on itself the consequences of the Azerbaijani encroachments, Tigran Balayan said: “I don’t think that the Armenian Armed Forces need support in order to keep complete control in the Nakhichevan section. The commitment to control our borders is put on the Armenian Armed Forces, and as the developments of the last two days showed, we are confidently and effectively fulfilling it”.

Earlier on July 1 Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson, said on Facebook that the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to carry out engineering and fortification works of military posts in the direction of Nakhichevan. In response, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and didn’t allow the adversary to implement its task. One of the military positions of the Azerbaijani side has been completely destroyed and burnt by the fire from the Armenian side. Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahagn Baghdasaryan, born in 1974, has been slightly injured in the shootout.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan