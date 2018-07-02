MFA spokesman Balayan says doesn’t expect progress in Armenian-Turkish relations

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Balayan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, doesn’t expect any development in the Armenian-Turkish relations, taking into account Turkey’s current political situation and pre-election rhetoric, the MFA spokesman said during a press briefing, in response to the question whether some progress can be expected in the normalization process of the Armenian-Turkish relations since the presidential election is over in Turkey, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the question whether Armenia will congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as Turkey’s President, Tigran Balayan said: “Until 2014 the Armenian and Turkish leaders were exchanging formal congratulations on the national holidays. Starting from August 2014 when Erdogan became the President of Turkey, the practice of formal congratulations also stopped. I think I answered to your question”.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected President of Turkey in the June 24 snap presidential election, by receiving 52.5% of votes.

